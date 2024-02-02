Brad Pitt roped in for Quentin Tarantino's farewell film The Movie Critic: report

Brad Pitt roped in for Quentin Tarantino's farewell film The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino reportedly tapped Brad Pitt to join his final film The Movie Critic.

According to Deadline, the details of the actor’s character is currently under wraps; however, it could be presumed that he will be leading the film.

Pauline Kael, the late New Yorker writer, is rumoured to be the inspiration behind the film, who was one of the most influential film critics of her time.

The 60-year-old director told the outlet last May that the film was set in 1977 in California, and follows a “guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.”

A lot of puzzle pieces of the Quentin’s farewell film are missing as of now; though, it is expecting a 2025 release date.

Pitt previously worked with the director on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2020.

He also starred in Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds in 2009.

The Bullet Train actor is currently booked and busy filming an Apple-produced Formula One racing film with Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski.

He is also set to star in an untitled F1 film with Javier Bardem and Damson Idris, as well as an Apple thriller Wolfs with George Clooney.