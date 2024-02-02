Kevin Costner ‘already in love’ with new SPECIAL ‘best friend’

Kevin Costner gets a new puppy

Kevin Costner has got a new best friend and the star is ‘already in love’.



The 69-year-old star of Yellowstone said on Instagram on Thursday, February 1st, that he recently moved in with a puppy and is thrilled to have him as a roommate.

“Newest addition to the family,” Costner captioned a carousel of pictures with his new pet.

“I’m already in love with this special guy.”

The puppy is shown running outdoors while Costner leans against his truck in one picture, and the two-time Oscar winner is seen cuddling the dog in another. Costner also got a lone shot of his pet.

The wonderful news was announced four months after Costner and his former spouse, Christine Baumgartner, divorced after over 19 years of marriage in September 2023.

The couple wed in September 2004 at Costner's property in Aspen, Colorado, following four years of courtship.

In May 2023, 49-year-old Baumgartner filed for divorce, alleging irreconcilable differences as the cause of the separation. The ex-couple is the parent of three children: daughter Grace, 13, and sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14.