Martin Scorsese meets with Pope Francis to discuss new film 'The Life of Jesus'

Martin Scorsese meets with Pope Francis to discuss The Life of Jesus, written by Shasaku Endo

Martin Scorsese recently met with Pope Francis in the Vatican to discuss his upcoming project, The Life of Jesus.

The director is all set to prepare a film surrounding the life of Jesus, written by a Japanese author Shasaku Endo.

Scorsese revealed that he responded to the Pope’s appeal by coming up with a script that involves Jesus.

The 81-year-old filmmaker said, "I responded to the Pope's appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing the script for a film about Jesus.”

The American filmmaker has been acquainted with the Pope since 2018, and has been actively visiting him since the last six years.

Although, this time, Martin’s meeting with the Pope revolves around the film that is said to be in works.

Scorsese has kept all details discreet for the time being, giving little to no insights into casting specific actors.

The Killers of the Flowers director recently garnered appreciation and received an Oscar nomination for Best Director.

This just adds another feather in the director's cap, as he has been privy to other awards, including Academy, BAFTA, Emmy, Grammy, Golden Globe, Directors Guild of America Awards.