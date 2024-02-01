'Madu': New Disney+ film follows dreams of young Nigerian ballet dancer

The trailer for Madu, a new documentary film from Disney+, was released today. The film tells the story of Anthony Madu, a 12-year-old Nigerian boy who went viral in 2020 for a video of him dancing ballet in the rain.



The video caught the attention of the Royal Ballet School in London, which offered Madu a scholarship to study there.

The trailer shows Madu leaving his home in Lagos, Nigeria, to travel to London to start his studies at the Royal Ballet School. He is seen facing challenges as he adjusts to a new culture and a new way of life. But he is also determined to succeed, and the trailer ends with him performing on stage in a ballet production.

Madu is directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Matt Ogens and Joel "Kachi" Benson. The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on February 7, 2024.

The trailer has been met with positive reviews, with many people praising Madu's talent and determination. Some have also commented on the importance of the film's story, which shows that dreams can come true no matter where you are from.

"This is such a beautiful and inspiring story," one person wrote on Twitter. "I can't wait to see the full film."

"Madu is a role model for young people everywhere," another person wrote. "He shows us that anything is possible if you set your mind to it."

In addition to the trailer, Disney+ has also released a featurette about the making of the film. The featurette includes interviews with Madu, his family, and the filmmakers. It also provides a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and rewards of making a documentary film.

The featurette is available to watch on the Disney+ website and app.