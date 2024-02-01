Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker plan surrogacy amidst pregnancy complications

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are already contemplating expanding their family just a year after the arrival of their son Rocky.

The celebrity couple are considering the possibility of using a surrogate, shedding light on their journey after Kourtney's challenging pregnancy.



The reality TV star and the Blink 182 drummer joyously welcomed their first child together on November 1 last year, a mere two months after a dramatic turn of events that led to Kourtney being rushed to the hospital for 'urgent fetal surgery' to ensure the safety of their unborn son.

During this emotional time, the Poosh founder, who already has three children with ex Scott Disick, expressed her unpreparedness for the fear she experienced, particularly given her history of 'really easy pregnancies in the past.'

Now, insiders suggest that the couple is looking forward to expanding their brood, considering surrogacy as an option.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail, a close source spilled the beans, revealing, "Kourt had a tough time during Rocky's pregnancy, but she and Travis feel blessed that everything worked out.

This experience actually strengthened their love, and their PDA is so over-the-top, it might make people cringe with all the high school-level affection they're showering on each other."

The insider added, "With little Rocky still stealing the show, they're thinking about expanding their family next year.

The topic of having more kids is on the table, and surrogacy is a serious consideration.

It's a constant conversation between them, and 'no' hasn't entered the picture."