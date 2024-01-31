Inside Trevor Noah's preparations to host 2024 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah details his preparations to host 2024 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah, who is all set to host the 2024 Grammy Awards for the fourth time, talked about his preparations for the biggest musical night of the year.

In conversation with People, the South African comedian shared that hosting the star-studded event always feels like "jumping out of an aeroplane with a parachute."

Speaking of his learning experience by hosting the award show for four consecutive years, Noah said, "Grammys is a celebration of musicians who want to have a good time... so, as the host I always try to move the show along."

He dubbed the prestigious musical awards as a "huge party" and "one of the best concerts"

Noah added, "Where else are you going to get to watch Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, you name it, on the same stage? That's something I don't take for granted and really enjoy."

Notably, the 39-year-old television personality is not only going to host the show but he is also been nominated for the best comedy album category for his recent work, I Wish You Would.

The 66th Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 4 in Los Angeles, will feature performances from the A-listers of the musical world including SZA, Joni Mitchell, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Luke Combs, Burna Boy, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and U2.