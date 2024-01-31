Sophie Turner poses next to Range Rover as she goes official with UK millionaire

Sophie Turner takes on a glamorous ride as she strikes a pose beside £140,000 Range Rover, after making romance official with UK millionaire

with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

The 27-year-old actress showcases her slender figure in a sleek black dress, posing alongside the 2023 model Range Rover, with a price range of £110,000 to £140,000.

In her Instagram post, Sophie captions the pictures with 'Mom's spaghetti #rangeroversport.'

This update follows the confirmation of Sophie's relationship with Peregrine Pearson, also known as Perry among friends, as they shared glimpses from their ski trip.



Sophie, renowned for her role in Game of Thrones and currently undergoing a divorce from Joe Jonas, publicly acknowledged her connection with Peregrine during a romantic outing in December.

Peregrine, the eldest son and heir to Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray is the scion of a notable family with connections to the Pearson media empire, previously owned by his father, a former film producer.

Sophie Turner's reported net worth is an impressive £10 million, but in comparison, Peregrine's family fortune is staggering, amounting to more than £224 million.



The 29-year-old has a £ 5 million pad in Chelsea while his father owns a sprawling mansion in West Sussex with 22 bedrooms and 16,500 acres of grounds.

His ancestral estate is home to Cowdray Park Polo Club – which boasts ten pitches and hosts more than 450 matches each year.

Sophie's ex Joe has also moved on and was seen on a romantic ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, earlier in January with the pageant queen-turned-model Stormi Bree.



