'Beach Boys' star Brian Wilson mourns loss of 'beloved' wife Melinda Ledbetter

Brian Wilson and Melinda Ledbetter had been married for 28 years

Beach Boys’ star Brian Wilson’s wife, Melinda Ledbetter Wilson died at the age of 77 due to unknown reasons.

The You Still Believe In Me singer took to Instagram to mourn the death of his late wife on Tuesday, January 30.

American musician and singer-songwriter penned an emotional note on the platform, expressing unconditional love for her, regarding her as his “savior.”

Sharing Melinda’s series of pictures, he mentioned: “Our five children and I are just in tears. We are lost.”

Wilson added: “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her. Love and Mercy Brian.”

He further praised his late wife’s qualities, describing her as a “force of nature” and a “woman empowered by her spirit with a mission to better everyone she touched.”

The couple tied the knot in 1995 after dating for three years. They had been married for 28 years, and shared five children.

The 81-year-old musician admitted that his heart was “broken” at the loss of his “beloved wife.”