Lance Reddick honoured by Percy Jackson and the Olympians in season finale

Lance Reddick received a heartfelt farewelll from team of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the Season 1 finale.

The 60-year-old actor, who plays Zeus in the Disney+ series, passed away of a heart disease shortly after filming his part in March 2023.

In the final episode of Season 1, Reddick’s character is confronted by titular character, played by Walker Scobell atop Mount Olympus.

A title card appeared after the episode ended, that read: “In loving memory of Lance Reddick.”

Rick Riordan, author of the Percy Jackson book series, also honoured Reddict on his blog, describing him as a “vibrant, kind and talented” man.

“His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god,” he wrote.

“He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor,” Riordan added, “He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive.”

Lance Reddick cause of death:

The John Wick actor was only 60 years old when he suddenly died from heart disease on Mar. 17, 2023, at his home in Studio City, Los Angeles.

The tragic news came only days shy of premiere of fourth installment of the Keanu Reeves starrer.

Who will play Zeus in Percy Jackson Season 2:

Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hasn’t officially been announced yet, hence, the list of cast and crew is unclear.

Speaking to Variety, showrunner Jonathan Steinberg addressed the inevitability of replacing Reddick as the the mythical god.

He said, “I think his [Lance Reddick] mark on that role will be felt with whoever steps into his shoes,” adding, “We’ll do the best we can to make sure that you [audience] feel him in whatever the character is moving forward.”

Rest assured, the main characters, including Scobell, Leah Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadrim among others will reprise their roles with the addition of new characters.