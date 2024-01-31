Justin Timberlake working 'in studio' for something big

Justin Timberlake enthralls fans with the news of something new in line for NSYNC fans.



The singer, during his Tuesday visit on The Kelly Clarkson Show, hinted that the boy band's recent comeback for the song Better Place—their first collaboration in more than 20 years—for the movie Trolls Band Together would not be their only new release.

“We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” he told host Kelly Clarkson.

Timberlake’s tease came as he recalled “growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio,” which resulted in him becoming what he described as a “studio rat.” He added, “I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies.”

Timberlake revealed that he felt as though no time had gone when collaborating with old bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone—even though they hadn't collaborated on music for more than 20 years.

“That was fun,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”

The first indication of NSYNC's reunion came when the group appeared on stage to give Taylor Swift the Best Pop Music Video trophy at the previous year's Video Music Awards, prompting Swift to even inquire, “Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is!”

They built up anticipation for their Trolls song reunion by posting pictures together on social media beforehand.