'Sesame Street' Elmo's post sets internet on fire

Elmo plays the red muppet on Sesame Street

Sesame Street character, Elmo tweeted to check in on his fans on X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday, January 29.

The post took X by storm and fans took the opportunity and liberty to express their concerns with their beloved puppet.

They brought out the big guns, commenting on a slew of ongoing issues.

Author Hanif Abdurraqib noted: “Elmo each day the abyss we stare into grows a unique horror. one that was previously unfathomable in nature. our inevitable doom which once accelerated in years, or months, now accelerates in hours, even minutes. however I did have a good grapefruit earlier, thank you for asking.”

Another person chimed in, asking Elmo to check on Nicki Minaj with respect to her feud with Megan Thee Stallion.

The post was flooded with multiple responses, including witty remarks and sarcastic replies.

A user wrote: “Elmo we're all one bad day from moving in with Oscar, it's BLEAK out here bro.”

Another one commented: “Wife left me... Daughters don’t respect me… My job is a joke… Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man.”

A third said: “Great. Now Elmo has officially checked in on me more than my family.”