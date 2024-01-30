Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton indulge in serious food discussion

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren't waiting to begin organising their Super Bowl snack lineup enthusiastically.



In collaboration with TikTok and the NFL, Stefani will headline a pregame performance on February 11th before Super Bowl LVIII. She tells People magazine that she and Shelton "are already discussing the food" for their special Super Bowl Sunday.

“It's really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge? And I said to [Blake], I was like, 'Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I'm going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I'm going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I'm not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I'm going to be so mad the rest of the day,’” Stefani says with a chuckle.

This year's Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. Stefani has said that she will play a "50-minute set" that includes all of her "uptempo songs" to help get the crowd excited for the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

She'll probably after her performance will be eating and enjoying the game.

“For us, it's all about how do you make it the most saturated Super Bowl food? Iconic Super Bowl food? Because [Blake] was like, 'Oh, should we do this?' And I'm like, 'No, that's not Super Bowl.' You have to do it right!” she says.