Princess Kate misses 'huge opportunity' to make impact like King Charles

Princess Kate missed an 'huge opportunity' to raise awareness about her medical problem like King Charles, believes a royal expert.

As reported by Express.co.uk, Daniela Elser, a royal commentator believes that the Princess of Wales "really botched her handling of her hospital stay."

Speaking of Catherine's medical condition, the expert wrote in her article for news.com.au that "the abdomen starts with the liver and ends somewhere colon-ish, meaning that there are umpteen reasons for what is troubling the mother-of-three."

Daniela said that Kate has wasted an "enormous opportunity here, she could possibly have made a huge difference this month and she has chosen not to."

The royal expert lauded the Monarch who disclosed his enlarged prostate problem, leading to thousands of men seeking more information about the disease.

For the unversed, Princess Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery at The London Clinic on January 16.

Today, Kensington Palace confirmed that the future Queen has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

The official statement shared that Catherine "is making good progress."

It further added, "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."