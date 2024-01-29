King Charles forced to give up duties after latest health update

A royal correspondent has shared a very shocking details about King Charles's health following his prostate surgery

Charles Rae, a royal commentator, has claimed that the Queen is being very 'strict' with King as he is "facing 3-4 weeks recovery time."



The former royal correspondent went on saying that the King is a "workaholic" and will "want to get back" to his duties very soon.



"The King is a workaholic and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things," claimed Rae on GB News.

​"Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings. It's going to be a big job for The Queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he's facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet."



The royal expert went on saying: "Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said stop working. Because he does he does get down to it and there's a tremendous amount of time and work behind the scenes."

Ann Widdecombe, host of the show, added: "The doctors and nurses, they're quite strict. They won't, they won't let him work that hard."



She said: "We ought to point out actually that Buckingham Palace did say that King Charles's prostate problem is not cancer. They've made that very plain."



The former Royal correspondent said: "So it's great to see that. Camilla's there and she's visiting her husband. And of course, they both went to see the Princess of Wales before his operation. I suppose the other thing this all reminds us is that they're vulnerable to the same things we are too."