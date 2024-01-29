Rubi Rose's IG Story leak: Nicki Minaj in hot water for defaming Megan Thee Stallion

Rubi Rose took to her close friend’s story on Instagram on Saturday, January 27, calling Nicki Minaj an “Evil spirit a** b***h” as well as “washed” for picking a fight with Megan Thee Stallion.

Rose shared a screenshot of the Trinidadian rapper and singer's Instagram Live session where the singer could be seen hurling insults and mocking Megan Thee Stallion for releasing her new song Hiss, involving Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty.

Rubi explicitly called out Minaj for her ongoing beef with female rappers.

She wrote: "Nicki Minaj evil as f**k," Rubi allegedly type in her message, which can be viewed below.

"Only option to marry was a pedophile, b***h evil, pretty in the face but body botched as f**k, evil spirit a** b****h, old as f**k tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self. Beefing with these young girls so lame, b***h washed."

She mocked the Barbie World singer's age, mentioning: "Youre 40.....Take care of papa and your drug addiction."

Minaj’s fans were quick to take the internet by storm.

They aimed shots at Rubi, posting insults on X, formerly known as Twitter.