Prince William wins new title amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical emergencies

Prince William, who's looking after his three children and supporting Princess Kate amid royal health emergencies, has won a new title for his loving gesture.

The Prince of Wales, who's showing off his confidence and strength to tackle the ongoing crisis, has received a title of "modern dad".

The 41-year-old has been described as a very "hands-on" father, and one who will not be fazed by holding down the fort solo while two of his dearest and nearest people are being treated in hospital.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told HELLO!: "William is incredibly supportive as a husband."

Seward went on praising the future king in very amazing words, saying: "It's pretty unusual for the Prince of Wales to cancel engagements because his wife isn't well - that certainly wouldn’t have happened in the past - but he's a modern man whose family is more important to him than anything else."

The mother-of-three has undergone "planned" abdominal surgery, with no further details shared. With their mother recovering in hospital, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being looked after by their "modern" dad at home in Windsor.

"William is holding his tears back and producing smile to keep his and Kate's children stress free at this time."



The future King has stepped back from royal duties to support Kate while she recovers from abdominal surgery. He has been trying to "normalise" life for his kids as much as possible.



Royal author Robert Hardman has also described the heir to the throne as a "modern dad" saying: "He’s putting the family first, and he’s doing that for a very specific reason."