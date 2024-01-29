Taylor Swift in awe as Travis Kelce shares sweet moment with brother Jason

File Footage

Jason Kelce made quite the first impression on brother Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift last week in the now-viral shirtless moment.



This week, on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs star celebrated another big win. The tight-end expressed his excitement for the team’s victory by quoting the Beastie Boys’ lyrics “You've got to fight/ for your right/ to party.”

He quoted the same lyrics last year when they won the 2023 Super Bowl — as he addressed Chiefs friends and family.

Travis also marked the win with a cute PDA moment with the 12-time Grammy-winning singer. Cameras surrounding them captured the sweet moment.

Travis’ mother and father, Donna and Ed Kelce, were also standing alongside as the couple.

Following this, Travis, with his arm around the Anti-Hero hitmaker, went looking for Jason, who was once again dressed in his ‘Big Yeti’ shirt.

In a sequel to his viral shirtless, Travis pulled his big bro in a sweet embrace. “That was fun to watch!” Jason remarked.

In turn Travis quipped, “You keep your shirt on this time, or what?”

“I did for right now. We’ll see how it goes,” Jason joked.

Meanwhile, the Lavender Haze crooner watched in awe as the brothers shared an adorable moment together.