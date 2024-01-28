February 8 polls: Political bigwigs among contenders for KP's NA seats

From left: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PTI leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/APP/File

PESHAWAR: Heads of the major political parties of the country, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and several former chief ministers, are running for the National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for the upcoming general elections

Keeping the participation of senior politicians from KP in view, thrilling contests are expected on February 8 over a dozen National Assembly seats in the province.

Interesting and tough contests are expected on more than half a dozen seats of the National Assembly in the province.

Let's have a look at the strong candidates in KP:

Besides Nawaz, heads of different major political parties of the country as well as other strong candidates are participating in the electoral process.

Nawaz will be contesting against Shahzada Gustasp Khan of his rival political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Mansehra's constituency NA-15.

Meanwhile, a fierce contest will take place between PTI's candidate Muhammad Atif and Awami National Party's (ANP) Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti in Mardan's NA-22.

It may be noted that Hoti had claimed the victory against Atif with a slight margin of few votes in the 2018 general elections.

In Dera Ismail Khan's NA-44, JUI-F Emir Maulana Fazlur Rehman will have a pitched battle against PTI-backed Ali Amin Gandapur, however, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi is likely to cause an upset.

Another tough contest is expected between PTI's former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Bakht Jehan Khan in NA-10 Buner, while former chief minister Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao is expected to have an interesting fight with PTI's Anwar Taj in NA-24 Charsadda.

In Charsadda's NA-25, ANP's Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan and PTI's former MNA Fazal Muhammad Khan are likely to witness a bitter competition.

Moreover, a tough fight is expected between Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son Asjad Mahmood, PTI's central leader Sher Afzal Marwat and independent candidate Salim Saifullah Khan in NA 41 of Lucky Marwat.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser, who is a former National Assembly speaker will contest against JUI's Maulana Fazal Ali Haqqani in NA 19, Swabi.

Similarly, former KP CM and PTI-Parliamentarians candidate Mehmood Khan, ANP's Muhammad Saleem Khan and PTI-backed Sohail Sultan will contest for the National Assembly seat, NA-4 in Swat.

In NA-6 of Lower Dir, the contest will be between JI's Siraj-ul-Haq PTI-backed Muhammad Bashir Khan, while NA-28 Peshawar will witness the electoral battle between JUI's Noor Alam Khan and PTI's Sajid Nawaz.

Furthermore, PTI's Shandana Gulzar Khan and JUI-'s Nasir Khan Musazai will contest on Peshawar's NA-30, ANP's Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, JUI's Maulana Hussain Ahmed Madani and Asif Khan of PTI are expected to have a tough fight in NA-32 of Peshawar.