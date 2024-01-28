Kate Middleton 'in really good spirits' as Duchess recovers from 'serious' surgery

Kate Middleton is said to be in positive spirits after the Duchess of Cambridge went through an abdominal surgery.
An insider close to the royal, as per OK!, revealed that the Princess of Wales was showered with flowers and cards from her well-wishers, leaving her in a positive mood whilst on the road to recovery.
"Considering what she went through, Kate’s in really good spirits," the source said.
"Her hospital suite is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers."
While details of her ailment remain unknown, reports claimed that because Princess Kate was scheduled to return in April, her condition was expected to be much more serious than what the public was led to believe.
"The whole thing's been kept so hush-hush. Princess Kate is sidelined until April that it could be more serious than they’re letting on," said an insider.
However, the insider added that even in the face of calamity, Princess Kate would be able to make a speedy recovery.
"But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate."
