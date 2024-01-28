Princess Kate faces mounting pressure to disclose details of health scare

Kate Middleton has been urged to be “more transparent” about her health condition in order to placate the concerns of her fans.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced via an official statement posted on the Waleses’ Instagram that the princess had undergone an abdominal surgery.

Without delving deep into the nature of the procedure and the current condition, the palace requested privacy for the future Queen, with a promise to update once there’s one.

Speaking on GB News, journalist Joanna Jarjue explained how the news coverage of her health concern, as well as of King Charles “backfired” on the royal family.

"I think that it would have been good to have that kind of transparency from Kate as well as Charles, for the people who are worried sick and really concerned about her. But also it just creates this kind of storm," she said.

"But I think some of the reporting, especially when it comes to William and how he's supporting her, I don't think that it's with the public as much as what certain people thought it would,” Jarjue added.

It comes as journalist Nina Myskow branded the Prince of Wales an “entitled shirker” for allegedly using Catherine’s illness as an excuse to avoid public engagements.