Prince William urged to 'take the helm' amid Princess Kate's recovery

Prince William has been urged to continue his royal duties as Princess Kate is recovering from her successful abdominal surgery.



In conversation with GB News, journalist Nina Myskow also criticised the Prince of Wales for cancelling his royal engagements amid the royal health scare, branding him an "entitled shirker."

Nina's remarks about William came after a royal commentator, Peter Lloyd, said during the same conversation that he believed King Charles "should abdicate" and the Prince of Wales should lead the royal family.

In response, she said, "I mean over his dead body, literally, he is not going to give up. And in terms of the engagements that he's carried out, he carries out about three or four times the engagements that William does."

Nina added, "William is a bit of a shirker I've always thought - an entitled shirker. He's supposed to be you know taking the helm because Catherine's in hospital and then he's cancelled all his engagements too."

The royal expert believes that William "should be doing his share" during the difficult time for the royal family.