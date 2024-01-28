Prince Harry promised positive response after royal family 'had enough' of feuding

Prince Harry wants to reach out to King Charles in the wake of his prostate surgery

Prince Harry was advised to take the leap and contact the royal family despite a fresh claim stating that Prince William will reportedly be 'happy' if he went on his life without speaking to his brother ever again.

An unnamed source told to The Daily Beast that a friend of the Prince of Wales had no interest in keeping contact with his younger brother after it emerged that Prince Harry planned to contact King Charles and him in the midst of the monarch's prostate surgery.

However, the pal insisted that the Prince of Wales' wife Princess Kate would go the extra mile to play peacemaker for the feuding brothers and would attempt to patch things up between them.

"William would quite happily never speak to either of them again, but Kate’s a peacemaker at heart."

The friend supposedly added: "She would definitely be open to using this situation to build bridges."

Despite their icy relationship the pal claimed that both Kate, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, and King Charles' "health problems do tend to put everything else in perspective" and that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should reach out them.

"If Harry and Meghan have made an effort to reach out to Kate to offer their best wishes, Kate will reciprocate."

"Everyone in the family has, frankly, had enough of the whole feud narrative."