Queen Camilla looks ‘relaxed’ after hospital visit to King Charles

Queen Camilla looked content as she left the private hospital

Queen Camilla wore a cheerful smile as she departed from King Charles after visiting him on the second day of his hospital stay following a successful prostate surgery on Friday.

In a white blouse and forest green vest, the relaxed 76-year-old Queen looked content as she left the private hospital in the heart of the capital, grinning from the Audi.

Charles, aged 75, was reported to be in good condition after the surgery. Despite postponing his engagements, he reportedly tackled paperwork from his hospital bed.

The Queen, determined to stand by her husband, had earlier accompanied him for the procedure at around 9 am on Friday. They arrived together from Clarence House in a discreet convoy without police outriders.

Around 3 pm, Camilla provided a positive update to royal fans and reporters, saying, 'he's fine, thank you' as she exited the clinic.

The duration of Charles' hospital stay is yet to be confirmed, but there is hope that he could be discharged by the end of the weekend.

Before undergoing his treatment for the benign condition, Charles visited his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, who has spent 12 days at the same hospital recovering from abdominal surgery.