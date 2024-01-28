‘Blood born’ Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie have ‘no desire’ for royal role

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were speculated to take on more responsibilities for the royal family in King Charles ‘slimmed down’ monarchy.



Currently, Prince William, Kate Middleton are the only young senior working royal members, whereas the rest around 70. Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew stepped down from working royal duties over four years ago.

Now, with Kate recovering from my abdominal surgery with William be her side and Charles’ prostrate treatment, there are now even less royal left for engagements.

However, the daughters of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will not be stepping in, per royal author, Victoria Arbiter.

“As the only blood-born princesses of their generation, it would be wonderful to see Beatrice and Eugenie take on more responsibility,” she told GB News.

“But neither have indicated a desire to do so.”

Arbiter added, that the King is also determined to “maintain a more cost-effective, slimmed-down monarchy.”

She also added that the royal family’s ongoing crisis had also “illustrated the perils associated with a smaller pool of senior working royals,” which the monarch might have regrets for.

However, York princesses appear to not have an interest in making a sacrifice.

“Beatrice and Eugenie are happy to support the family behind the scenes,” the author added.

“But I think each enjoys the life they’re able to live without the added burden of a full schedule of royal engagements.”