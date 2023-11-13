King Charles ‘unlikely’ to promote Beatrice, Eugenie due to ‘unfortunate’ link

King Charles is still working around on filling the void left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their exit in 2020.

Currently, the royal family is relying on Prince William and Kate Middleton to make the monarchy relevant for the public, since they are the only senior working royals not in their 70s.

And with Harry and Meghan gone, the British monarchy is eyeing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to take on the Royal Family roster.

Royal commentator, Richard Fitzwilliams, told GB News that the two daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will make “excellent working royals.”

However, Fitzwilliams noted that because of disgraced Andrew, there has been no certain decision made.

Read More: 'Secrets of Prince Andrew' reveals untold story about scandal-ridden royal

“I think they would probably like to increase the amount of work they do,” he said. “But having said that, as working royals, you see they would get money from the Duchy of Lancaster.”

He continued, “If they did become working royals, and they do occasional work which is fine, but the problem is of course the link with Prince Andrew,” which is why it’s unlikely that the royal family will ask Beatrice and Eugenie “to do more.”

Fitzwilliams also pointed that Beatrice and Eugenie are “happy” in their current setup as they “they’re happily married, they’ve got careers, they’ve got families.”