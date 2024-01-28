Bryan Cranston talks playing villain in ‘Argylle’: ‘It’s so much fun’

Bryan Cranston loves playing a villain as he stars as one in the upcoming spy thriller movie, Argylle.
The Breaking Bad actor, 67, attended the London premiere of his latest film on Wednesday, and dished on his role as villain Ritter.
“I enjoy being a villain. It’s so much fun,” Cranston told People Magazine.
“It’s just so much fun to be able to determine the fate of someone else’s world and life. It’s like, you know, I thought I liked you but I don’t, you’re gone! And when I say gone, I mean gone.”
The movie’s ensemble cast includes Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Ariana DeBose and John Cena.
The thriller is directed by Matthew Vaughn, which is what really attracted Cranston to sign up for the movie.
“He’s crazy, in a wonderful way, and audacious and bold and he never plays it safe and I like that kind of film-making,” Cranston said of the director.
“I like taking chances. Now there are other stories where you want a small story, an intimate story about relationships, this is not that! This is big, broad, have fun, laugh, be silly. It was so much fun to shoot and it’s even more fun to watch.”
Argylle will be released on February 2, 2024.
