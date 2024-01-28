Jeremy Renner shares new perspective towards life: 'I've been blessed'

Jeremy Renner's way of looking into life's blessings has been drastically changed.



The actor says he's learnt to accept a softer side in the months after suffering serious injuries in a snow plough accident little over a year ago.

“I certainly got a lot of callousness squashed out of me by that machine,” he tells People magazine while discussing his new Super Bowl commercial for Silk. “I’ve never been bitter, but always maybe a little more callous, a little bit more tough. And I just think those calluses are just scraped off me at this point. Literally, I feel pretty open and wonderfully sensitive and youthful.”

He continues, “I’ve been blessed.”

Renner, 53, broke more than 30 bones in an accident near his Nevada home in January 2023, necessitating numerous surgeries and more than two weeks in the hospital.

Since then, the Hawkeye star has miraculously recovered, and in April, he was even able to walk the red carpet again with his 10-year-old daughter Ava.

He claims that his small daughter, as well as his close friends and family, encouraged him to get better and made him understand how much he is truly loved.

“Everything kind of just went right,” he says. “Obviously I had a lot of tenacity, I had a lot of support, a lot of reason to recover. That is really special. There’s a lot of people that don’t have as much, [don’t have] those things to live for.”

Renner continues, “It wasn’t about me getting better. It was about healing them. That’s how I got out of my own way… Geez, the love and support I got from people, man. I just didn’t realize that many people gave a crap about me that much. Maybe Hawkeye, they did. [But] just me as a person, it’s a different thing, you know what I mean?”

The Oscar-nominated actor expresses gratitude for having discovered his limitations, which were much higher than anyone could have predicted, even though he says he wouldn't want to experience something like again.