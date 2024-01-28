Khloe Kardashian melts hearts with video of Tatum, True’s sibling snuggles

Khloé Kardashian has once again graced our Instagram feeds with an overload of cuteness, this time featuring her youngest child, Tatum, and their furry friend, Grey Kitty.



In a series of posts on Saturday, Khloé shared a heartwarming video and photos of the 18-month-old toddler gently interacting with the sleek Russian Blue cat.

The video clip, which has already garnered over 3.5 million views, shows Tatum crawling next to Grey Kitty, who lies calmly on a plush rug. The little one reaches out to pet the cat with a soft "Hi" and a gentle rub on her chin.

Khloé's voice can be heard in the background reminding him to be "gentle," but Grey Kitty seems unfazed by the toddler's attention, even as he lays his head on her side.

"Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest" Khloé captioned the post, followed by a string of cat and heart emojis. She also included two adorable photos of Tatum cuddling with his older sister, True, who looked equally content in their matching cherry-print pyjamas.

Fans couldn't get enough of the adorable interaction between Tatum and Grey Kitty, flooding the comments section with praise for the cat's unwavering patience. "That cat is a saint," wrote one follower, while another commented, "Tatum and Grey Kitty are the ultimate friendship goals."

This isn't the first time Khloé has shared sweet moments of her children and their pets. Earlier this month, she posted a video of True lovingly brushing Grey Kitty, showcasing the special bond the siblings share with their feline companion.

Although it's unknown if Khloé owns the cat, she recently showed her admiration for cats by travelling to Aspen, Colorado, with several of her sisters and sporting a ski helmet with ears.