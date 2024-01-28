Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber 'latest' appearance shuts down split rumours

In the previous outing, the couple appeared downcast and walked with some distance between them

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber showcased their affection during a romantic date night at the upscale Italian restaurant Funke in Beverly Hills.

The 29-year-old Peaches singer held hands with the Rhode Beauty founder and carried a bag containing the couple's leftovers.

Justin, who dined solo at Giorgio Baldi earlier in the week, was notably well-dressed in a chambray button-down shirt, black pants, a green jacket with a brown shearling collar, and a black backward ball cap.

Hailey, 27, looked chic in a long, black leather trench coat cinched at her slender waist, revealing jeans and a gray top peeking out from beneath. She completed the look with red boots.

The couple's previous public outing sparked divorce rumours, with reports suggesting trouble in their marriage. During this outing, they appeared downcast and walked with some distance between them.

Speculations about their separation gained traction when the Baby singer was noticeably absent from Hailey's New Year's celebration posted on her Instagram earlier this month.