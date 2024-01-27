Prince Harry scraps plans for UK return amid royal health woes

Prince Harry would be hesitant to return to the UK in the wake of royal health crisis in fear of negative reception from the public.

Speaking to the Daily Express on behalf of Slingo, former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell weighed in on the prospect of the Duke of Sussex showing up for the royal family as King Charles and Kate Middleton recover from their respective surgeries.

Noting that though he will “likely be concerned,” Burrell quashed all hoped of Harry returning to the royal fold with his wife Meghan Markle.

"I don’t think there is a welcome mat from the general public,” he claimed.

The former Palace aide also cast doubt over the Sussexes reconciling with the royal family despite these current trying times.

“He will be concerned and I’m sure he has called to make sure he is ok,” Burrell said of Harry, “but I think we are still a long way off a reconciliation”.

"I don’t think it suits Meghan and Harry to be involved with the toyals: they made their point quite clear. So much has been said that can’t be unsaid and I think that is going to continue sadly,” he added.

For the unversed, Catherine, the Princess of Wales underwent a successful abdominal surgery last week and has since been recuperating at the London Clinic in Marylebone.

The King also joined his daughter-in-law at the hospital for the treatment of his enlarged prostrate on Friday, Jan. 26.

The pair are likely stay admitted in the hospital for the better part of this month and then a few days.