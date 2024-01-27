James Arthur discloses retirement plans from music, surprise career move

James Arthur is ready to set the guitar down for a while.

The 35-year-old singer unveiled his plans to take a hiatus from music to pursue acting as a full-time job.

Speaking to Bizarre, he confessed, “I am really interested in it.”

“There was a time where there were a couple of projects where I was one foot in and one foot out and I was trying to make them work,” Arthur explained. “I sort of chose music because it made more sense.

“I do a bit of acting in my videos and I enjoy that but it’s gotta be the right project,” the British musician continued.

“At some point I’d love to spend a couple of years focusing on acting and parking the music for a bit.”

The Train Wreck singer’s remarks comes on the heels of release of his latest album, Bitter Sweet Love. He noted that he will put out one more album before calling time on his acting career.

“I will do that after my next album,” Arthur told the outlet. "Then take a bit of a hiatus and focus on my acting because I’ve got one more album on my record deal.”