Sharon Stone calls out people who despise ageing, “stupid”

Sharon Stone opens up about 'ageing' on 66th birthday

Sharon Stone is “grateful” to be able to almost reach her 66th birthday.



"Two exact months until my birthday and I'll be even older. Sixty-six," she told The Times in an interview published Jan. 26.

"I like being alive and healthy. And I think that we should all be super-thrilled to make it because I've witnessed any number of people not making it."

The Basic Instinct actress actually had an open message for those who find it difficult to accept their age.

"I think that people who are embarrassed about being older are just stupid and ungrateful."

Sharon has shared her unwavering beauty philosophy over the years.

The Casino star disclosed that her engagement with a younger man ended when the subject of getting Botox came up in an interview with Vogue Arabia in September 2022.

Regarding the cosmetic injectable, Sharon said to her then-boyfriend, "It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did."

"I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn't interested in seeing me anymore," she continued. "If you don't see me for more than that, you'll please find your way to the exit."

Sharon said at the time that she had experimented with Botox in the past, but a terrifying experience drove her to give it up completely.

"I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage," she told the magazine, "and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again."

Botox became "some kind of massive, painful neurological need," from being a "cute luxury," she said.