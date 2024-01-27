Drew Barrymore spills life-altering tip to more effective parenting

Drew Barrymore reflects on becoming a better parent

Drew Barrymore has recently spilled life-altering tips on becoming a better parent.



Barrymore discussed about parenting hacks with expert Dr Aliza Pressman on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week.

The Never Been Kissed actress appreciated Pressman, saying, “You specifically changed my life.”

Barrymore revealed that the most important lesson she learned from parenting experts was the response to her daughter’s (Olive) hostility with “patience and understanding”.

“The best results I've ever gotten in my parenting,” remarked the mother-of-two.

The Charlie’s Angels actress explained, “I had my daughter Olive, who Aliza knows, she was going through a phase, this was years ago, where when she would get upset, I would try to go to her and I would try to make it better.”

Barrymore mentioned, “That was the last thing Olive needed or wanted. I didn't understand it, she would either run away or come back at me. But either way was like the two extremes of no goodness.”

“Aliza taught me to regulate myself, which again was like, okay. You said walk in the room and just say, 'I understand we're having a moment,” said the Ever After actress.

Barrymore continued, “I'm here on the other side of this door for you, waiting. When you are ready, I am here.’”

Pressman chimed in and pointed out that parents “get so scared of big feelings", that the instant response is to fix them or chase them”.

The expert stated, “It makes sense that you want to make sure that your child is happy. But we need our kids to know how to dress for the weather and not try to control the weather.”

“We can't. So, better they understand how to have the feelings and that they are survivable and that we are not shaken,” added Pressman.