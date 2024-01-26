Sydney Sweeney reflects on ‘most disgusting’ scene she filmed for ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney played one of Jacob Elordi’s love interest Cassie on the hit teen drama ‘Euphoria’

Sydney Sweeney is sharing some not-so-fun Euphoria BTS.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, Sweeney reflected on her experience filming an infamous scene from Euphoria Season 2 where her character, Cassie, was violently vomiting in a hot tub.

The 26-year-old actress noted that though the traditional practice while filming vomiting scenes is holding a “cup of mushed up anything that they have from craft team mixed with milk and water” – which by itself was “the most disgusting thing” – creator Sam Levinson took it a step further.

“[Sam] wanted vomit everywhere, so they had to get a pump, and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body, and then they CGI-ed it out up my neck. And then there was a horse bit that I had to put in my mouth,” Sweeney told host Sean Evans.

She continued, “During that scene, they’re filling my mouth with throw up, and then I open my mouth and it just starts shooting out of my mouth. And it was the most disgusting thing I’ve ever experienced.”



However, her dedication shone through in the final cut depicting one of Cassie’s many low moments on the show as her friends – including Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez and Jacob Elordi’s Nate Jacobs – looked on in horror.

For her portrayal of Cassie, Sweeney received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2022.