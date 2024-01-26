Pregnant Annie Kilner steps out amid explosive Kyle Walker drama

Annie is believed to be approximately six months pregnant, concealed her baby bump during recent outing

Pregnant Annie Kilner was seen heading to the gym in Cheshire on Friday.

The WAG was spotted alone amidst the intense aftermath of her husband Kyle Walker's cheating scandal. It was disclosed that the footballer was the father of both of Lauryn Goodman's children.

Wearing all-black gym attire, Annie, who is believed to be approximately six months pregnant, concealed her baby bump with a black cropped jacket.

Following the revelation that Kyle had fathered two children with Ex On The Beach star Lauryn, the expectant mother expelled him from their marital home.

Recent reports also suggested that Kyle was unfaithful to both Lauryn and Annie when he impregnated them.

The Sun reported that Kyle met a model in a club in January 2019 - four months before he briefly split from his wife Annie and before his first fling with Lauryn.

He went on to have a relationship with her that lasted until September 2021, with the pair even discussing having children.

A source told the publication: 'As the mask slips, the truth of Kyle's deception is laid bare. It's incredible Kyle had any energy left for football.'

Kyle had already fathered three-year old Kairo, after embarking on a fling with Goodman, 32, during an earlier separation from his wife in 2020.

Friends have since claimed the England international never had a substantial relationship with Lauryn,, who is understood to be on holiday with her children while Kyle attempts to save his marriage.

A source told The Mirror: 'Kyle is very much in the wrong with his ¬escapades but there was no proper relationship with Lauryn.

'It was effectively just a very, very quick fleeting thing while he was in the area. Yes, things happened a few times but there were no ¬feelings, and certainly no romance.'