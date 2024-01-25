Amanda Holden spills the tea about Simon Cowell’s changing look on BGT

Amanda Holden addresses Simon Cowell’s changing look on BGT

Amanda Holden has recently opened up about her co-judge Simon Cowell’s ever-changing look on Britain’s Got Talent.



Speaking to Sofia Vergara on Heart Breakfast on Thursday, Holden revealed, “I sit closer to Simon because he has special lighting.”

“I look 10 years younger. If you think it’s because I’m fond of Simon I’m not, it’s because he’s got better lighting,” remarked the 52-year-old.

Gushing over Cowell, Holden stated, “Simon is brilliant, when you’re sitting next to him, I play games, we play doodle games, we play hangman, do you play any games with him to keep him entertained?”

“Because he gets bored quick in the bits where we’re waiting for other talent to come on stage,” mentioned the presenter.

Interestingly, Vergara also defended Cowell, saying he used to get “special lighting when filming America's Got Talent”.

On the other hand, the Modern Family star talked about her camaraderie with Cowell on the set of AGT.

“No, we usually fight…him and I… We have no time for playing, I have no idea what show you’re doing. There’s no playing around,” explained Vergara.

Last year, Simon proved that he doesn't mind poking fun at his own expense after making a dig about his changing face on Britain's Got Talent.

Earlier in April 2023, Cowell maintained he never had a facelift after presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly made a snarky comment about his changing appearance.

At the time, Cowell told The Mirror, “I think it's hysterical. I mean, it just makes me laugh. I haven't had a facelift or anything.”

“I've had a bit of Botox or whatever, but nothing drastic. So, when I hear about this stuff, honestly it does make me laugh,” he added.