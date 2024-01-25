Royal expert unleashes Kate Middleton's potential

Kate Middleton has been given remarks about her nature by a royal specialist who said that she "could be your best friend one minute" and "your worst enemy" the next.



On April 29, Kate and Prince William will commemorate their nearly 11th marriage anniversary. The 42-year-old queen is anticipated to have her spouse at her side when she takes a break from her royal responsibilities till after Easter.

She is presently recuperating from stomach surgery at a posh hospital in London. A royal analyst has now revealed what appears to be a behind-the-scenes look into their marriage, drawing comparisons between the couple and the late Princess Diana.

In a recent Daily Mail piece, Robert Jobson, author of Diana: Closely Guarded Secret, reported that he was informed by a courtier that “They both have quite extreme mood swings, just as Diana did. She could be your best friend one minute and the next your worst enemy.”

It is also claimed William has a "notably short fuse". A close royal aide was also said to have revealed to Jobson: “He can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it.” However, the aide added: “It’s fair to say the Duke and the Duchess give as good as they get if their disagreement results in raised voices. But they know each other so well, it usually blows over quickly – and she is, on the whole, a major calming influence on him.”