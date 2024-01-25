Eva Mendes slams haters for talking rubbish about Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes is demonstrating her support for her husband Ryan Gosling by addressing the initial backlash he faced for playing Ken in Barbie.



Even though Gosling's Oscar-nominated portrayal and the smash song "I'm Just Ken" made Ken a beloved character all around the world, some first chastised him for playing a doll.

Mendes gave an example of a piece that appeared in Rolling Stone in June 2022. The article’s headline read, “Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie.’”

In response, the actress and businesswoman wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “So proud of my man. So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken’s Barbie.”

It was while costarring in 2012's The Place Beyond the Pines that Mendes and Gosling first became acquainted. They later wedded and have two daughters together.

In addition, Gosling's Academy Award nomination has come under fire from Barbie enthusiasts with the news that Gerwig failed to receive a nod for Best Director and that Margot Robbie was not selected for Best Leading Actress.

In a statement, the La La Land star said he was "disappointed" by Gerwig and Robbie's rejection but "honoured" by his nomination.

“I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films,” Gosling said. “And I never thought I’d be saying this, but I’m also incredibly honoured and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken.”

He continued, “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” the actor concluded. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”