Academy member explains reason behind Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig Oscar snub

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig not being nominated in Best Actress and Best Director 2024 Oscar categories, has caused quite an uproar in Hollywood.

After the two women got nods from in majority award ceremonies, including Golden Globes and Critic’s Choice Awards, it shocked many when the Academy did not consider them in the esteemed categories.

However, not all Academy members are on the same page for this one. A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences opened up to People Magazine about exclusion of Robbie and Gerwig in the main categories.

“I feel sad that that recognition, which is so deserving, was snubbed because it's wrong on every level,” the source told the outlet.

They went on to explain how the nominations work. “Each category, each branch nominates for their branch and everybody votes for final voting,” adding that best picture is voted on by all members.

The member also suggested that the film’s comedic nature may have had an impact. “Comedies traditionally don't do well at the Academy,” the source said. “And this is a film that, yes, was a comedy and it grossed over $1 billion. How do you not give credit to the director?”

The insider noted that with having such a high-grossing film, which was a “phenomenon,” it’s unclear “how the algorithm worked that she [Gerwig] didn't get enough votes for a directing nod.”