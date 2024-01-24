America Ferrera says Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘made history’ after Oscar snub

File footage

America Ferrera is proud to earn an Oscar nomination for her Barbie role, however she is also ‘incredibly disappointed’ by the snub to director Greta Gerwig and co-star Margot Robbie.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants was announced as a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress category. Meanwhile, Robbie was played the titular character in the hit movie and its director were not acknowledged in any in the lead actress and best director categories, respectively.

In an interview with CNN, Ferrera showed her support for Gerwig and Robbie telling the outlet that they “made history and raised the bar with Barbie.”

“I’m stunned and so moved to be nominated among the brilliant artists who have done beautiful and important work this year,” she said.

“I’m so proud to get to bring Latiné representation to this year’s Academy Awards, along with my fellow Latiné nominees. May the diversity of voices acknowledged by the Academy continue to grow!”

She went on to add that “the cultural and industry impact they’ve achieved will be felt for generations,” as nod to the global box office success of the film.

“I’m so thankful to them for asking me to be a part of it,” she stated.

In another statement to Variety, following the Oscar nomination announcement, the Ugly Betty star said that was “incredibly disappointed that [Robbie and Gerwig] weren’t nominated.”

However, Gerwig is nominated as one of Barbie's screenwriters in Best Adapted Screenplay, while Robbie received a Best Picture nomination as a producer on the film.