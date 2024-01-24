Margot Robbie receives good news amid Barbie Oscar snub

Margot Robbie’s red carpet looks from the promotional tour of critically-acclaimed film Barbie are being documented into a a photo book.

Celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal took to Instagram earlier this week to announce the photo book, inspired by the actress’ look.

Titled, Barbie: The World Tour, it is due to hit shelves on Mar. 8 under Rizzoli New York publishing company.

In the lengthy caption, Mukamal admitted that the idea for the book initially hit him “in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot’s wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023.”

He also extended his gratitude for Robbie’s collaboration with the stylist. Mukamal enthused: “None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life.”

The caption was accompanied by a photo of Margot lying on a bright magenta pink background, with toy accessories, such as purses, sunglasses, and jewelery scattered around her.

The latest announcement comes in the heels of a flurry of disappointment among Barbie cast and crew following the release of nominations for 2024.

In total, the comedy fantasy managed to bag eight nominations, including Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera for Best Supporting Actor and Actress respectively.

Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were understood to be brutally snubbed from lead actress and best director nominees, sparking outrage among the internet users.