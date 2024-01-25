Simon Cowell kicks off Britain's Got Talent auditions with Amanda Holden

The release date for the upcoming 17th series of Britain's Got Talent has not yet been confirmed

Simon Cowell appeared to be in high spirits as he joined fellow Britain's Got Talent judges Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli at The London Palladium on Wednesday.

The 64-year-old music mogul received a warm welcome from fans as he arrived at the theater to commence the first day of live auditions for the ITV talent competition.

Accompanying him was fellow judge Amanda, 52, who exuded effortless style in white trousers and a blue ruffled blouse.

Meanwhile, choreographer Bruno, 68, opted for a low-key appearance.

The judges, along with the hosts, have a hectic schedule ahead, with hopeful contestants showcasing their talents at the London Palladium for several days.

Auditions began on Wednesday afternoon, with two blocks of audition shows scheduled daily until Sunday.

Following London, they will head to Manchester in early February for an additional five days of auditions at the Central Convention Centre.

The release date for the upcoming 17th series of Britain's Got Talent has not yet been confirmed.

While the British auditions have just got underway, Simon has been on screen in recent days on new spin-off show America's Got Talent: Fantasy League.

The new show features the judges coaching all-star acts from across the Got Talent franchise with the winning act receiving a $250,000 grand prize and their coach also being named as a champion.