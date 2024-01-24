Tiffany Haddish gives update on driver’s license status after second DUI

Tiffany Haddish was previously charged with a DUI in Georgia in early 2022

Tiffany Haddish isn’t letting a DUI (or even two) keep her off the road.

Haddish, 44, revealed that despite recently being charged for a DUI – her second overall – she is still legally allowed behind the wheel.

“I still have a valid driver license,” the actress and comedian told her Instagram followers Sunday ahead of her upcoming stand-up show in San Diego.

The Girls Trip star further explained, “You know, in the state of California when you really get a for real DUI, they suspend your license when you blow over the limit… but if you’re not over the limit, your license is valid.”

Notably, Haddish was officially charged with two misdemeanor counts in December: one charge for driving under the influence and another for driving with a 0.8 percent blood alcohol content (BAC).

For those not familiar with California law, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher.

At around 5 a.m on November 25, 2023, Haddish was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car in Beverley Hills and subsequently taken into custody for a DUI. She was released on bail a few hours later.

This was her second DUI – her first being nearly two years ago in Georgia.