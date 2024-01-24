Molly-Mae Hague marks daughter Bambi first birthday with adorable note

On Tuesday Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé, Tommy Fury, celebrated their daughter Bambi's first birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
The 24-year-old Love Island couple, who initially connected on series five of the show, joyfully welcomed their first child in 2023.
To commemorate Bambi's first year, Molly-Mae posted pictures from the celebratory party they organized for the special occasion.
On Instagram, Molly-Mae penned, "Happy first Birthday to my little girl...I love you more every single day. You're so beyond special, Bambi. I'm so proud to call you my daughter."
Earlier that day, Molly-Mae also shared an adorable snapshot of Bambi unwrapping and enjoying her new gifts in their opulent £4 million Cheshire residence.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumours in mid-January after sharing an intimate dance
Prince William wants Prince George to be a good King after him
Justin Timberlake mesmerises fans with new music
Carey Mulligan on being directed by and starred opposite Bradley Cooper in biopic last year
Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in upcoming Star Wars movie, directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy
A new documentary will explore Queen Camilla's complex 'dynamic' with Prince Harry
Elle King was bashed after drunkenly botching Dolly Parton’s birthday tribute show
Robert De Niro welcomed daughter Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the age of 79