Molly-Mae Hague marks daughter Bambi first birthday with adorable note

On Tuesday Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé, Tommy Fury, celebrated their daughter Bambi's first birthday by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Love Island couple, who initially connected on series five of the show, joyfully welcomed their first child in 2023.

To commemorate Bambi's first year, Molly-Mae posted pictures from the celebratory party they organized for the special occasion.

On Instagram, Molly-Mae penned, "Happy first Birthday to my little girl...I love you more every single day. You're so beyond special, Bambi. I'm so proud to call you my daughter."



Earlier that day, Molly-Mae also shared an adorable snapshot of Bambi unwrapping and enjoying her new gifts in their opulent £4 million Cheshire residence.