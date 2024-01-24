Kanye West allows paparazzi to shoot wife Bianca Censori after new intimate post

Kanye West angers fans as he shares new intimate pics of wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West does not seem to stop creating controversies with his social media posts and live stunts as he sparked anger again by sharing new intimate pictures of his wife Bianca Censori.

The American rapper's recent Instagram posts made headlines as Australian-born Architect, who's seemingly given up living a life of her choice since marrying Kanye in 2022, is seen in a series of snaps wearing a stringy tan one-piece and a black latex hood covering her head.

Kanye' one post, that caused outrage among his fans, displays a full-body shot of his wife’s backside while she seemingly cooks in a kitchen. He captioned the picture: "Cream of Wheat."



The "Gold Diggers" hitmaker's revealing posts attracted massive reactions from fans, with many expressing concern for Bianca.

"Who is going to save this woman from Kanye and then save Kanye from himself,” asked one commenter. Another responded with utter confusion saying things like "What is this Ye?" and, “This creeps me out,” and “Whats the reason."

A select few defended the photos, with one reacting as writing: "Ya’ll seem to forget, she is his WIFE."

Meanwhile, some fans seemed indifferent to the pics and just want new music from the rapper. “Just drop the album brother,” a seemingly unbothered user responded.

In his latest move, Ye is seen leading a crush of photogs, who've been hounding him and Bianca for days now as they move all over Los Angeles, into a private studio to shoot his wife. The rapper's stunt surprised many.

Bianca Censori got some kind of full-body fur coat on -- with a giant fur hat to match. Unclear if it's real or not ... but that's sorta besides the point with this one. It's ... wacky. A lot of Bianca's dresses have been eye-opening, whereas she normally shows off a lot, it looks like she went in the opposite direction this time around.