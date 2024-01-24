‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss reveals she’s ‘not dating’ since Scandoval

Raquel Leviss is giving love a break following her Vanderpump Rules drama that made headlines last year.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 29, discussed her decision to take a break from dating nearly 11 months after scandoval.

The show’s stars, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, split after nine years together in March 2023 after Sandoval was caught having an affair with Leviss.

Leviss invited psychologist Dr Hillary Goldsher onto the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue, to discuss how has she been dealing with the situation.

“I’m not dating for a year, and in doing that, I’m just focusing on myself,” she said in the podcast.

“And after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me, like what are my own needs that I need met, and not adding an additional person into the equation, so that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends,” she shared.

She also addressed the misnomer that she is not taking her past issues seriously.

“Honestly, I’m excited to have a professional tell me why this is happening, because, yeah, it's not normal,” she added. “The average person isn't smiling through their most painful traumatic memories.”