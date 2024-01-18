Vanderpump Rules alumni to return for upcoming Bravo spin-off, The Valley

Vanderpump Rules universe is expanding its branches to the Valley.

A new spin-off of the reality TV show has been announced by Bravo titled, The Valley, which is set to premiere this spring.

A first look teaser was released on the network’s official Instagram page after premiering at the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere party on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

It features former cast of restaurant-based show, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute joined the series with their respective spouses.

The promo video offered a glimpse into the new faces who will star in the series, including Jesse Lally, Luke Broderick, Danny Booko, Janet Caperna, Nia Booke, and Michelle Lally.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham will appear as “friends” on the upcoming show.

As per the official synopsis, it will follow a group of friends in Los Angeles as they “trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

It comes in the wake of upcoming season of Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, which is slated to premiere on Jan. 30.