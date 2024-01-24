Ariana Grande ‘overwhelmed’ as new song top charts

Ariana Grande's Yes, And? tops charts, makes singer 'emotional'

Yes, And? by Ariana Grande touched new heights and the singer can’t be “not emotional.”



The pop artist was overjoyed to learn that her most recent single, Yes, And? had arrived at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday.

She is really appreciative for the news.

Following her discovery of the song's popularity, the 30-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram to send a heartfelt thank-you to her followers, along with a video that included behind-the-scenes photos from the music video's production.

Grande opened her statement with a bang, mentioning how high the new song peaked in the charts and adding several exclamation points and teary-eyed emojis.

“i am so so so……. so emotional,” the Thank U Next singer wrote.

She expressly thanked her followers for their support of the recently released album, which was released on January 12.

The hitmaker added, “thank you from the bottom of my heart to my fans, the most incredible angels in the world, for the love you have shown this song and me.”

“it is overwhelming and so sincerely moving to see how many of you this song has resonated with and it is such a gift to feel so seen and held by you!” the Positions artist continued, talking about its lyrics about keeping one’s head held high.

“thank you for your positivity, for your support and for everything. you have no idea how much you mean to me!”

“this is absolutely because of and entirely for you. thank you!” she concluded, adding heart and sunshine emojis.

The video that Grande sent with her letter to her fans, dubbed the Arianators, is a montage of images taken from the set of the Yes, And? music video, which was released concurrently with the song.

In the video, she warms up her group of backup dancers, practices choreography, perfects her characteristic winged eyeliner, and poses for the camera.

The pop sensation adorably declares, "This is the best day of my life," as they seem to be wrapping up the project at the end of the video.



