Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Dead at 62

Dexter Scott King dead at the age of 62

Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Dexter Scott King passed away.



According to an official announcement from The King Centre, the youngest son and third child of the Civil Rights activist passed away on January 22 after a "valiant battle" with prostate cancer. He was 62.

"He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu," his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber, said in the statement.

"He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

Dexter—who is brother to Martin Luther King III, 66, Bernice King, 60, and the late Yolanda King—was only seven years old when his father was slain but continued to carry on his legacy throughout his life.

He served as President of the King Estate and Chairman of The King Centre at the time of his passing.

"I am praying for strength to get through this very difficult time," Berenice said of Dexter. "Words cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling."

And Martin Luther also shared his condolences.

"The sudden shock is devastating," the Drum Major Institute cofounder wrote on X, formerly Twitter—along an old family photo.

"It is hard to have the right words at a moment like this. Please keep the entire King family in your prayers, and in particular Dexter's wife, Leah Weber King."

The late King family member, who was well-known for having a remarkable likeness to his father, first sought an acting career and even played his father in the television movie The Rosa Parks Story in 2002, but he eventually decided to dedicate his life to carrying on his father's legacy.