Kim Kardashian slammed for Balenciaga partnership despite child abuse scandal

Kim Kardashian is being branded a hypocrite.
On Monday, the Kardashians star announced her partnership with controversial brand Balenciaga, expressing, “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”
However, fans slammed her for seemingly backtracking on her statement and abandoning her principles all for the sake of money.
“Of all the brands, she chose the one with the child abuse allegations,” noted one fan, referring to the scandal the luxury fashion house was involved in last year.
Another labeled the reality TV star a “hypocrite” while noting that “money is all that matters to her.”
“Anything for money and a higher net worth I guess,” criticised another person, while someone else accused Kardashian of throwing her “morals out of the window” for a brand deal.
Indeed, the mother-of-four is seemingly refusing to cut ties with Balenciaga, despite declaring last year that she was “shaken” and “disgusted” by the ad campaign that stirred up a storm of controversy by featuring children in a BDSM theme.
However, after Balenciaga issued an apology, Kardashian reflected, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”
Sofia Vergara has a new age limit on potential partners after divorcing four-years-younger Joe Manganiello
Taylor Swift’s stalker David Crowe has reportedly tried to break into her home over 30 times
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner sparked romance rumours in mid-January after sharing an intimate dance
Prince William wants Prince George to be a good King after him
Justin Timberlake mesmerises fans with new music
Carey Mulligan on being directed by and starred opposite Bradley Cooper in biopic last year