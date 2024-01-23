Kim Kardashian slammed for Balenciaga partnership despite child abuse scandal

Kim Kardashian previously noted her ‘shock’ and ‘disgust’ around the questionable ad campaign featuring children

Kim Kardashian is being branded a hypocrite.

On Monday, the Kardashians star announced her partnership with controversial brand Balenciaga, expressing, “For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

However, fans slammed her for seemingly backtracking on her statement and abandoning her principles all for the sake of money.

“Of all the brands, she chose the one with the child abuse allegations,” noted one fan, referring to the scandal the luxury fashion house was involved in last year.

Another labeled the reality TV star a “hypocrite” while noting that “money is all that matters to her.”

“Anything for money and a higher net worth I guess,” criticised another person, while someone else accused Kardashian of throwing her “morals out of the window” for a brand deal.

Indeed, the mother-of-four is seemingly refusing to cut ties with Balenciaga, despite declaring last year that she was “shaken” and “disgusted” by the ad campaign that stirred up a storm of controversy by featuring children in a BDSM theme.

However, after Balenciaga issued an apology, Kardashian reflected, “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”